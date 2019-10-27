2020 Finali Mondiali in Abu Dhabi

Mugello 27 ottobre 2019

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi will host the next edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali from 4 to 7 November 2020. The location of the most anticipated event of the season was announced during the award ceremony on Saturday night at Mugello. The circuit, bordering the spectacular Ferrari World, hosted the Finali Mondiali once before in 2014 when the 458 Challenge Evos took to the track. Max Blancardi won the Trofeo Pirelli Pro, while Ricardo Perez triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. This announcement officially completes the calendars of all the Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT activities and series. It promises to be an intense and compelling season with lots of excitement for all participants and customers involved in the Ferrari Challenge, XX and F1 Clienti Programmes and Club Competizioni GT.