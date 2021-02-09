Ferrari Challenge made its triumphant return from the pandemic enforced hiatus at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with an excellent grid of drivers and their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars ready to get back to action after four months away. The weekend saw numerous highlights, most importantly of course the return to racing action. But a close second was the opportunity for Ferrari Challenge drivers to once again drive the famed oval layout, led by none-other than the President of the Speedway and racing legend, Roger Penske. Completing four flying laps in the same tradition as qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, Mr. Penske also addressed the gathered Challenge drivers and shared some of his experience racing at the famed circuit and with the prancing-horse marque.

On the track, Cooper MacNeil continued his perfect run of form in Trofeo Pirelli while Dave Musial and Jean-Claude Saada shared the top step in Trofeo Pirelli AM. In Coppa Shell, Kevan Millstein had a dominant weekend, winning both races and jumping into the championship conversation. In Coppa Shell AM, Justin Wetherill took the win on Saturday while Dave Musial Jr. took the first win of his Ferrari Challenge career on Sunday.