The North American championship continued at the Circuit of the Americas. Of course the famed circuit is best known for hosting the US Grand Prix, but Ferrari Challenge has made it a traditional stop on its six-round calendar, stopping every year but one since 2012. In the vein of offering a truly unique experience to its drivers, and with the hope of avoiding the summer Texas heat, the Challenge series decided to run one race at sunset, and the other into the night. While Challenge series drivers had plenty of experience with night racing at Daytona, the opportunity at COTA was something special as temporary lighting made for a much more traditional night-racing challenge.

The on-track product, however, was still supreme as drivers began to jockey for championship contention. Cooper MacNeil continued his perfect streak of wins in Trofeo Pirelli while Jean-Claude Saada and Jason McCarthy shared the top step of the podium in Trofeo Pirelli AM. In Coppa Shell, Kevan Millstein really cemented his championship aspirations with two more wins in Texas while Michael Watt took his first win of the year in Coppa Shell AM. Sunday’s race in that category went to Justin Wetherill who further extended his championship advantage.

