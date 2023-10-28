Ferrari 499P Modificata

120-degree twin-turbo V6, unlimited by technical regulations
The 499P Modificata’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear mounted internal combustion engine with an electric motor on the front axle. The system can deliver a maximum power output of 640 kW (870 cv) on the road, unhampered as it is by FIA-ACO regulations. The ICE shares the architecture of the power unit fitted to the 296 GT3, but has been completely revised by Ferrari engineers to develop dedicated solutions and lower the total weight.
A particularly distinctive characteristic of the 499P Modificata’s V6 engine is the fact that it is load-bearing, so it performs a valuable structural function, compared to the GT racers where the engine is mounted on the sub-chassis.
The powertrain is equipped with a 200 kW (272 cv) electric motor with a differential and an Energy Recovery System (ERS) which recharges the battery during deceleration and braking. The 800 volt battery pack was developed using the company’s Formula 1 experience. The power unit is coupled with a seven-speed sequential gearbox.
120-degree twin-turbo V6, unlimited by technical regulations
Not having to comply with the FIA WEC regulations regarding the front-axle activation threshold (from 190 km/h upwards on the 499P) allowed the 499P Modificata development team to push the component’s potential to the limit, enabling the driver to benefit from four-wheel drive even at low speeds.
This solution offers advantages in terms of performance and driveability, making it possible to exploit the additional grip offered by the front-wheel drive at all speeds, and to optimise the distribution of torque between the axles.
The result is a car that feels even more responsive and precise coming out of turns, making it easier for drivers to find the best racing lines, and inspiring confidence in driving to the limit a car that’s capable of extraordinary performance.
An important change that the 499P Modificata’s freedom from specific regulatory constraints enables is the introduction of the “Push to Pass” system. This lets the driver benefit from 120 kW (163 cv) of power in addition to the 520 kW (707 cv) nominally available for a limited period of time during the lap, achieving a maximum power of 640 kW (870 cv). The logic is conceptually similar to that introduced in Formula 1 in 2009 with the KERS system.
The driver can activate the system using a button on the back of the steering wheel; the extra power is only released when the accelerator is pushed to full throttle and for a duration of no more than 7 seconds per activation. The maximum number of activations per lap depends on the track type and battery energy balance: the system automatically deactivates below a certain charge threshold and then reactivates when energy recovery has recharged the battery to an appropriate level.
Sporting an all carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the 499P Modificata features state-of-the-art solutions such as push-rod suspension, and a sophisticated braking system incorporating a brake-by-wire system that allows the electric front axle to recover energy during braking.
The mechanical set-up too (centrally-mounted shock absorbers and springs, anti-roll bars) has been specially designed to maximise driving thrills and ensure that the car behaves predictably in all conditions.
The design of the 499P Modificata was defined in collaboration with the Ferrari Styling Centre directed by Flavio Manzoni. The car flaunts its technical and aerodynamic qualities through simple, sinuous forms, in an explicit expression of its Ferrari DNA.
The flat upper surface of the flanks is sculpted to harmoniously give form to the side pods and wheelarches. The latter, a hallmark of Ferrari tradition, are characterised by large openings, with the aim of reducing pressure inside the wheel housings. The headlights lend the front end character and an expressive quality, their styling closely evoking the cosmetic elements that allow you to recognise a Ferrari instantly.
Dedicated structure and tread compound derivated from F1 technology
With respect to the 499P, the 499P Modificata uses specific Pirelli tyres that were developed for predictable handling and to maximise feedback in non-competitive driving, making them quick to warm up and promoting consistent grip over peak performance.