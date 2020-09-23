Logo

    An evolution of performance and driving pleasure

    The turbo engine, a 3.9 litre, 670 hp V8, delivers the torque and power you expect from this exceptional racing style car. 

    The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo launches a brand new feature for the Ferrari flagship brand, the option for the driver to modify the car's front load independently of the rear load, with continuous balance control without changing the car's height.
    The racing spirit is evident in the interior starting with the steering wheel based on the experience gained with the FXX-K Evo and the 488 GTE winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
    • V8
      Engine
    • 670 CV
      Maximum Power
    • 760 NM
      Maximum torque
    • 3902 cm3
      Total displacement
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4730 mm
    • HEIGHT1203 mm
    • WIDTH1945 mm
    • REAR TRACK1653 mm
    • FRONT TRACK1739 mm
    • DRY WEIGHT1340 kg
    • FUEL TANK CAPACITY126 l
    Engine
    • TYPEV8 - 90° - TURBO
    • BORE STROKE86,5 mm X 83 mm
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT3902 cm3
    • COMPRESSION RATIO9.4:1
    • MAXIMUM POWER670 CV @ 8000 rpm
    • MAXIMUM TORQUE760 NM @ 3000 rpm
    Tyres
    • FRONT275/675 19"X9,5"
    • REAR315/705 19"X12"
    Brakes
    • FRONT398 mm X 38 mm
    • REAR380 mm X 34 mm
