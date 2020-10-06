Sponsor



OMR

The OMR (Officine Meccaniche Rezzatesi) Group is a successful world-class producer of components and systems for the car and commercial vehicle industry, with 16 production plants in Italy, Brazil, Morocco, China, India and USA.

Since its foundation in 1919, OMR and the other companies in its Group, have, with the help of more than 3,000 staff, become market leaders in their chosen sectors, thanks to their unique blend of technology, innovation and design. The collaboration between OMR and Ferrari, which began in 1978, has resulted in the two companies focusing on common goals aimed at meeting present and future challenges, through team spirit and a constant thirst for developing successful technologies.