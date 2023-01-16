Lilou Wadoux, Driver Ferrari Competizioni GT

From karting to top-flight motorsport, in only six seasons Lilou Wadoux has emerged as one of the brightest talents on the international scene, so much so that she became Ferrari Competizioni GT’s first female official driver.

Born in Amiens in 2001, after her formative years in karting, the young Frenchwoman transitioned to car racing in 2017. She made a name for herself in the Alpine Elf Europa Cup championship, launching a career whose early years were closely linked to “closed wheel” cars derived from series production.