Yifei Ye: “To be an official Ferrari driver is a dream come true”

Yifei Ye, how did you feel when you learned that you would become a Ferrari official driver?

“I was thrilled and my heart was beating very fast. This new experience represents a dream come true. I also admit that when I first saw the Prancing Horse logo at the entrance to the Fiorano track, I began to really feel part of the Ferrari family.”

What does it mean to be able to represent a great country like China in international motor racing?

“It is a great honour, first and foremost, even as I think about the fact that I can inspire young Chinese or Asian drivers in their sporting journey. I can be an example for these young people to follow so that they can believe in themselves, hoping to one day have the opportunity to shine on an international stage, and to have a prominent place in motorsport at the highest level.”

Who were your childhood idols?

“I will mention more than one name. I looked up to drivers from different generations and was inspired by videos and pictures, for example, the sporting rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. In more recent years, I think in the early 21st century, the challenge on the track between two champions like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso was incredible.”

What is your dream for the future?

“If becoming a Ferrari official driver is an achievement and a new starting point in my career, my dream is to become the first Chinese driver to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the first to become world champion in an FIA championship.”