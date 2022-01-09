Third place for VR46 in the Gulf 12 Hours

The Gulf 12 Hours goes into the archives with third overall place for VR46 by Kessel Racing team’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and a win for the AF Corse-run Ferrari in the Am class. An excellent result, further enhanced by the efforts of the crew made up of Uccio Salucci, Luca Marini and David Fumanelli who, just prior to the event, had replaced Valentino Rossi. The multi-time MotoGP champion had been forced not to take part to the event at Yas Marina due to contact, shortly before the race, with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19. The trio posted second in the class while AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Edward Cheever, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Alessandro Cozzi narrowly missed out on the podium. Fifth position for the Baron Motorsport-entered Ferrari which saw Tommy Lindroth, Philipp Baron and Mikkel Mac taking turns at the wheel.

Seventh place overall, first in Am class, for another AF Corse team Ferrari, driven by the American crew of Jean-Claude Saada, Conrad Grunewald, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep. Finally, tenth place went to Kessel Racing’s other Ferrari with Murat Cuhadaroglu, Francesco Zollo, Erwin Zanotti and Alessandro Tarabini.