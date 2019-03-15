Work continues on fine-tuning for the race

The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa finished in seventh at the end of the sixty-minute free practice session.

High temperatures. The temperature on track was well up on the morning session, requiring an adjustment of the setup to optimise the car’s race performance. The car crewed by Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander and Jeff Westphal closed the session in fifth repeating the times recorded in the first free practice session. Toni Vilander did a full 20 laps, clocking up a best time of 2:01.740.

Ready for the night. The third and final free practice session of the day, lasting 90 minutes, will take place at night from 7:45 pm.