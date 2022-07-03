  • Store
    Win and title for Ferrari in the GT WC Eu Sprint Cup

    Misano 03 luglio 2022

    With one round to spare, Pierre Alexandre Jean and Ulysse de Pauw became Silver Cup champions in the Sprint series. The Franco-Belgian duo, making their series debut, notched up a fifth win of the season at Misano, topped off with two second and a third places, handing the AF Corse crew the title with one round still to race.

    The first laurels for Ferrari in this class came after a race decided in the latter stages, after the Safety Car – prompted by a multiple car incident mid pack – in the final moments of the race.

    Palmares. For the 488 GT3, in both regular and Evo 2020 versions, this represents a 107 title since 2016, while the victory tally now stands at 463.