Weekend preview: three Ferraris at Hockenheim in the GT WC Europe

On the first weekend of September, the GT World Challenge returns to the track with round three of the Sprint Cup at the Hockenheim circuit in Germany. Three Ferrari 296 GT3s will feature among the 41 cars competing in the two 60-minute races.

GT World Challenge Europe. With three events of the Sprint series still left before the season finale in mid-October at Zandvoort, the championship is yet to be fully decided. Two Emil Frey Racing cars will kick off in the Pro class: the number 14 driven by the Italian-Finnish pair of Giacomo Altoé and Konsta Lappalainen, and the number 69 with the experienced Albert Costa and newcomer Thierry Vermeulen, both also competitors in this year’s DTM with Ferrari.

In a close-fought Silver Cup, Sean Hudspeth and Nicola Marinangeli, in the number 71 Ferrari 296 GT3 of AF Corse, will aim to continue to improve after showing a good pace in previous races.

The programme. After free practice and pre-qualifying on Friday 1 September, the first time trial session for the starting grid of Race-1, scheduled for 2 p.m., kicks off at 9.50 a.m. on Saturday 2. The second qualifying will be on Sunday 3, at 9.55 a.m., with the green flag for Race-2 at 2.35 p.m.