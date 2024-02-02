Weekend preview: Four Ferraris at 4 Hours of Dubai

After two outings at the Sepang International Circuit, the Asian Le Mans Series is heading to the United Arab Emirates for its final three events. The Dubai circuit will host the four-hour season’s third round at the weekend, from 2 to 4 February, featuring four Ferrari 296 GT3s. The following week, the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi will stage the series’ concluding two races.

The Dubai Autodrome Circuit will be the venue for the third round of the Asian Le Mans Series, with four Ferrari 296 GT3s lining up for the GT class. AF Corse will be there with two cars: the number 21 crewed by Simon Mann, Francois Heriau and Davide Rigon, and the 82 with Charles-Henri Samani, Emanuel Collard and Kei Cozzolino. The British GR Racing team will compete with the number 86, driven by Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker and Riccardo Pera at the steering wheel. Making its series debut, Dragon Racing will field the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 98 car with drivers Rui Andrade, Nicola Marinangeli and Marco Pulcini.

The event schedule includes free practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, with qualifying on Friday. The race is set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, 4 February, concluding at 5 p.m. All times are local.