Weekend Preview: Ferrari on track in East

The new China Endurance Championship starts at the weekend, with a Ferrari making its debut. The fourth round of the Super GT Japan will run in Japan with a Ferrari appearing in the colours of Pacific CarGuy Racing.

China Endurance Championship. Harmony Racing will field the first Ferrari to compete in the China Endurance Championship. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will contest the opening round of the championship at the Ningbo International Circuit, crewed by Alex Jiatong Liang, a Chinese driver with extensive racing experience in Europe, and Alexandre Imperatori, a Swiss who has already won the World Endurance Championship. The team is not holding back, setting itself the ambitious goal of winning the championship.

Super GT Japan. The Fuji Speedway track hosts round four of the Super GT Japan on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Pacific CarGuy Racing will line up at the start. A few weeks ago, the team, with Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino, claimed its second victory in the GT World Challenge Asia championship on this same circuit. On this occasion, Shintaro Kawabata will join the crew to help handle the new, more challenging format, with the longer race distance (450 km against the usual 300).