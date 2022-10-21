Weekend preview: Ferrari in the sprint for the title

The final crowns will be awarded for the various classes of the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship on the Tuscan circuit of Mugello, with a number of Ferraris still in the running for the final victory.



CIGT. After the conclusion in Endurance, the Sprint season too comes to an end with titles awarded in the formula featuring two races each weekend. The circuit in Scarperia will be the stage for the final challenge, with 36 cars expected on the starting line. Scuderia Baldini’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is still in the running for the overall title with Di Amato and Urcera just five points behind the leader. Also in the line-up will be two cars from AF Corse, with Alessandro Cozzi and the Han Hullin-Negro pairing, as well as one from Easy Race, with a crew made up of Agostini and Vebster.

Coluccio-Mazzola of Easy Race hold the top spot in the GT Cup Pro Am class, which they’ll need to defend against attacks from rivals separated by 10 points. Rounding off the Ferrari presence is the crew comprising Marzialetti-Donno and “Babalus”-Simonelli for the Best Lap team, while Berton-Buttarelli represent Team SR&R.

The schedule sees activities beginning on Friday with two free practice sessions, whereas qualifying on Saturday from 9.40 to 10.40 a.m. will decide the starting grid for Race-1, which will get underway at 3.10 p.m. The green light for Race-2 will be on Sunday, at 12.50 p.m.