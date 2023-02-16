Weekend preview: Ferrari in Abu Dhabi for Asian Le Mans Series

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit hosts the final two races of the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series after the first two events in Dubai last weekend. Four Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s are competing in the production-derived class.

The weekend also features another round of the GT Winter Series, which moves from Jerez de La Frontera to Valencia. Several Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars are set to compete in the Cup 1 class, and one 488 GT3 in the GT3 class.

Asian Le Mans Series. The Maranello Manufacturer’s cars will seek to improve on their debut results in the two four-hour races, which saw the AF Corse Ferrari number 21, crewed by Stefano Costantini, Simon Mann, and Miguel Molina, claim third place in Race-2. The other 488 GT3s will fly the colours of Formula Racing, with Johnny and Conrad Laursen alongside Nicklas Nielsen, CarGuy with Takeshi Kimura, Frederik Schandorff and Mikkel Jensen, and Kessel Racing with Michael Broniszewski, David Fumanelli and Felipe Fraga.

The first of the two races will kick off on Saturday, 18 February, at 3pm, while the green flag will wave for the season’s last event at 4pm on Sunday, 19 February (all times are local).

GT Winter Series. Round four of the GT Winter Series will run on 18-19 February in Valencia. Two FF Corse Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars will compete in the Cup 1 class, driven by James Owen and Tom Fleming, respectively. Rossocorsa and ZVO Racing will also field two cars, with Christian Herdt-Wipper at the wheel of one of them.

Finally, in the GT3 class, Die Biermacher Racing will line up again with a Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by Uwe Lauer and Francesco Lopez, fresh from their third place in the Jerez Endurance event.