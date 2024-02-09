Weekend preview: Ferrari at Abu Dhabi in Asian Le Mans Series epilogue

The Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE capital hosts the two remaining races of the Asian Le Mans Series. After AF Corse’s fine performance and podium finish last weekend in the 4 Hours of Dubai, there will be four more Ferraris at the start.

Asian Le Mans Series. Two four-hour races complete the 2023-24 Asian Le Mans Series calendar. The GT3 class will feature four Ferrari 296 GT3s, starting with AF Corse’s number 21, crewed by Simon Mann, Francois Herieu and Prancing Horse official driver Davide Rigon, just back from an excellent third place at Dubai.

The Piacenza-based team will also field the number 82, featuring Frenchmen Charles-Henri Samani and Emanuel Collard at the steering wheel, flanked by Japan’s Kei Cozzolino.

The British GR Racing team, eighth in Dubai, will line up with Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker and Italian Riccardo Pera in the number 86, while Dragon Racing team will deploy Rui Andrade alongside Nicola Marinangeli and Marco Pulcini.

Schedule. After the qualifying session on Saturday, 10 February, from 10.45 a.m., the first of the two races will start at 3 p.m. On Sunday 11, qualifying is again at 10.45 a.m., while the race will set off at 4 p.m. and finish under the floodlights of the Yas Marina Circuit. (All times are local.)