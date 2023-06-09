The 12 Hours of Monza, part of the 24H Series, split over Saturday and Sunday, is set to feature the Maranello manufacturer’s new racer, the Ferrari 296 GT3, which has already proven capable of clinching impressive results on circuits around the world. The race promises to be an exhilarating spectacle.

The car will be deployed by the Kessel Racing team on the track in Monza for the third round of the European series. The team will entrust the number 8 car to David Fumanelli, returning from the Road to Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe, alongside the crew of Marco Frezza, Marco Talarico, L.M.D.V. and Alessandro Cutrera. In the opening round of the season, the 12 Hours of Mugello, the Swiss team posted sixth in the GT3 class, 14th overall, aboard a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.