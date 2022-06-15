Weekend preview: a busy weekend for Ferrari in Europe and the United States

The Ferraris will have a busy weekend competing in the DTM Championship, International GT Open and GT World Challenge Europe. At the same time, the GT World Challenge America will be staged in the United States.

DTM. The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari at Imola will host the third round of the DTM championship, with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s looking for payback after a lacklustre weekend at Lausitzring. In the German round, the two Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse cars only picked up a ninth place in Race-1 with Nick Cassidy. The New Zealander was left stranded in Race-2 due to a puncture, while Felipe Fraga was forced to retire in Race-1.

The Imola round will start on Friday with free practice from 12.55pm to 1.40pm and 3.55pm to 4.40pm, while on Saturday, after Qualifying 1, from 10.05am to 10.25am, the first one-hour race sets off at 1.30pm. On Sunday, qualifying is from 10.05am to 10.25am, while Race-2 kicks off at 1.30pm.

GT World Challenge Europe. Over the weekend, round three of the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup takes place at Zandvoort in the Netherlands. It will feature three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, all fielded by AF Corse.

With three wins and a second place in the first two rounds, Ulysse De Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean are the favourites in the Silver Cup, where they top the Sprint standings.

The number 21 Ferrari, crewed by Hugo Delacour and Cedric Sbirrazzuoli is second in the Sprint series Pro-Am Cup, while Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini in the number 52 are fourth in the same class and second in the overall standings, which also takes Endurance points into account.

The format includes a free practice session and pre-qualifying on Friday. Qualifying on Saturday is from 9.45am, while Race-1 starts at 2pm. On Sunday, qualifying is at 9.30am and Race-2 sets off at 2pm.

GT World Challenge America. The GT World Challenge America powered by AWS is approaching the midpoint of its thirteen-round season: From 17 to 19 June, the Virginia International Raceway will host the fifth and sixth rounds of 2022.

The two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s have dominated the Am class so far. AF Corse and Triarsi Competizione have shared the spoils, with two wins apiece. Conrad Grunewald and Jean-Claude Saada climbed the top step of the podium at Sonoma, while at NOLA, the pairing of Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina won both races. At VIR, Triarsi Competizione will also field a second Ferrari with Justin Wetherill and Ryan Dalziel at the wheel.

Two free practice sessions will run on Friday (at 10am and 3.15pm). On Saturday, Qualifying 1 is at 9am, followed by Qualifying 2. In the afternoon, the green light goes on for the first ninety-minute race at 2.15pm. Race-2 is scheduled for Sunday from 1.15pm.

GT Open. Round three of the International GT Open 2022 season will run from 17 to 19 June at Spa-Francorchamps, and, unusually, for this round, the format will consist of a single race lasting two hours and 20 minutes plus one lap instead of the usual two races. The endurance event will take place on Sunday, starting at 12.30pm. The round will feature two qualifying sessions, with each of the two drivers competing in one session. The starting grid will be based on the average lap time of each car resulting from the best time set by each of its two drivers. Each driver will perform two stints in the race, so there will be three compulsory pit stops, with an associated handicap to serve. This round will award double points, overall and class, depending on the final result.

All times are local.