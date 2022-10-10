Weekend notebook: victories and titles at Monza and in France

Maranello cars claimed titles, wins and podiums in several European series over a weekend that also saw the last round of the DTM season at Hockenheim.

DTM. Both 488 GT3 Evo 2020s sat out Race-2 at the Hockenheimring, the final act of the German series. Nick Cassidy, in the number 37 Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse, was forced to withdraw after an accident in Race-1. His teammate Felipe Fraga, in the number 74 Ferrari, also had to pull out due to damage suffered in an off-track incident during the morning’s qualifying session after the Brazilian had posted the best time. Therefore, the season ended with Cassidy thirteenth in the drivers’ standings, on the back of two victories, and Fraga sixteenth, with one win to his name. The Italian team finished seventh in the team standings.

Italian GT Championship. In the final round of the Endurance series at Monza, Ferrari took the titles in the category for cars also used in the Prancing Horse one-make series. In the GT Cup Pro-Am, seventeen-year-old Rocco Mazzola (Easy Race), this time with Vito Postiglione and Luigi Coluccio in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, finished second. He won the same points as the Fischbaum-Pavlovic pairing, with whom he shares the championship victory. Meanwhile, in the GT Cup Am, the title went to Samuele Buttarelli and Lorenzo Cossu (SR&R) after their third victory in four outings.

NLS. Racing One, in its debut year in the series, finished third in the Pro Am class courtesy of Christian Kohlhaas and Jody Fannin in a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The pair came twelfth overall in the 54th edition of the Adac Barbarossapreis, a four-hour race held in extreme weather conditions. The seventh race of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series, held exclusively at the Nordschleife, will run on 22 October over the usual four-hour distance.

Ultimate Cup Series. In the four-hour GT Endurance race at Magny Cours on Saturday evening, Visiom claimed a victory that extended its lead in the overall standings. After a gripping, knife-edge contest, Jean Paul Pagny, David Hallyday and Jean-Bernard Bouvet triumphed ahead of two Mercedes AMG GT3s.

In the GT Hyper Sprint, Alexis Berthet ran second in Race-1 in the UGT3B class. Patrick Michellier took third in Race-2. The two CMR drivers finished third as a pair in the third outing. The next event is on 10 November at Le Castellet (France).