Weekend notebook: seventh place at Monza for the 296 GT3

Kessel Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3 finished the 12 Hours of Monza with a steady seventh place in the third European round of the 24H Series which features a calendar of endurance events held at some of Europe’s most iconic tracks. The Swiss team made its maiden championship appearance racing a 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

24H Series. The Temple of Speed, located in Brianza, witnessed a seventh place – sixth amongst the GT3s – for the Kessel Racing-run 296 GT3 in the 12-hour event split over two stages. Starting from seventh place, the crew made up of Alessandro Cutrera, Marco Talarico, Marco Frezza, David Fumanelli and L.M.D.V. confirmed the same position at the end of the first leg, raced on Saturday. Furthermore, the crew took the chequered flag in an identical position in the second leg on Sunday, despite the fact that the team were sanctioned for having exceeded the maximum refuelling limit allowed by the regulations.

The next round of the 24H Series is scheduled for 7-8 July at the Estoril circuit in Portugal.