Weekend notebook: first podium for Ferrari in China Endurance Championship

The Ningbo circuit hosted round one of the China Endurance Championship, which saw the Harmony Racing team’s Ferrari claim third place in the opening race. In the Super GT Japan, Pacific CarGuy Racing continued its involvement in the GT300 class.

China Endurance Championship. Harmony Racing's season in the China Endurance Championship began with third place in the GT3 Pro class. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Alex Jiatong Liang and Alexandre Imperatori at the wheel started the weekend well at the Ningbo International Circuit with second place overall and first in class in Saturday’s free practice sessions. In the race, after a crash early on that caused a puncture, Imperatori and Liang staged a fine comeback that led them to third place in the GT3 class and sixth overall, while also setting the fastest lap of the race.

Super GT Japan. In round four of the championship, which took place at the Fuji race track, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Pacific CarGuy Racing, with Takeshi Kimura, Kei Cozzolino and Shintaro Kawabata, finished twelfth in the GT300 class. The number 9 car’s participation was at risk due to problems during qualifying, but the mechanics fixed it in time for the start.

Meanwhile, the organisers announced the 2023 calendar, which includes eight rounds. It kicks off from 14 to 16 April at Okayama International Circuit and concludes at the Mobility Resort Motegi from 3 to 5 November. In between, the other stages will run at Fuji Speedway (2-4 May), Suzuka (2-4 June), Fuji again (4-6 August), and back to Suzuka (25-27 August), then Sportsland Sugo (8-10 September) and Autopolis (29 September-1 October).

The next event in 2022, round five of the season, will take place on 27-28 August at Suzuka.