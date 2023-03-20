Weekend notebook: first podium for 296 GT3 in NLS

The Ferrari 296 GT3 claimed a first podium finish in the opening round of the 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series championship in the SP9 Pro Am class. The Harmony Racing team’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 finished ninth at the 12 Hours of Sepang.

NLS. On its championship debut in the first round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, the Ferrari 296 GT3 earned an immediate podium finish in the sixty-eighth ADAC Westfalenfahrt over the four-hour distance. Frikadelli Racing number 30, driven by Felipe Fernandez Laser and Klaus Abbelen, secured the result, finishing runner-up in the SP9 Pro Am class. The second 296 GT3 racing in the SP9 Pro class closed in a promising tenth place overall, showing the competitiveness of the WTM Racing team car crewed by Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz.

Race two of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, a four-hour event, will run on 1 April at the 47th 4DMV.

12 Hours of Sepang. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Harmony Racing came ninth in its first outing outside China. After setting the fifth fastest time in qualifying, David Weian Chen, Alexandre Imperatori and Ray Wu, alternating at the wheel, completed the demanding eight-hour race. It was an important test that allowed the team to gain experience for upcoming events.