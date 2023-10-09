Weekend notebook: Ferrari wins at Snetterton

In the final round of the GT Cup Championship at Snetterton, Graham and Dan de Zille were the undisputed stars of the GTC class, claiming three wins and a second place. The NLS also celebrated its final round with the 47th PAGID Racing DMV Münsterlandpokal at the Green Hell, where the Frikadelli Racing Team failed to finish.

GT Cup Championship. AF Corse came away with three wins in four races, plus a runner-up spot in the GTC class in the championship’s final round, held at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk. The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 19 of the Piacenza-based team saw father-son duo Graham and Dan de Zille take turns at the wheel following their positive performance in the July round at Silverstone.

On the first day of racing, AF Corse triumphed in the Sprint Race, with Graham de Zille starting from second on the grid and Dan de Zille winning the tight track contest four years after the last race at Snetterton. The de Zilles repeated their success, taking the chequered flag first in the 50-minute Pit Stop Race, which was interrupted by a momentary circuit blackout.

The third victory came in Sunday’s Sprint Race, starting from second on the grid and won with Dan de Zille’s decisive overtaking of Charlotte Gilbert’s Lamborghini Huracan Topcats on the Bentley straight.

After spending much of the endurance race that closed the programme in the lead and even with a comfortable margin over their rivals, the AF Corse pairing failed to make it four of a kind, overtaken on the last lap.

NLS. Despite failing to finish the four-hour race, Frikadelli Racing Team enjoyed a positive weekend in the final round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. The Ferrari 296 GT3 number 30, with Klaus Abbelen and David Pittard at the steering wheel, started from fourth in the SP9 Pro-Am class, 14th overall in the 47th PAGID Racing DMV Münsterlandpokal, an event that drew over 120 cars onto the Green Hell track. The race allowed the team to continue to amass more confidence and information ahead of next season, with the new Maranello-brand racing car that triumphed at the 24 Hours race held in May on the same German track.