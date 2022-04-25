Weekend Notebook: Ferrari stars on the track in Italy and Europe

Good results on the weekend of 23 and 24 April which saw Ferrari cars take to the track in various series. In the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship, the cars from Maranello did well, claiming victories and podiums in the various classes. In Belgium, on the Spa circuit, in the 24H Series, the WTM Racing team fought hard for the win, finishing third, while in Germany, in the series run exclusively on the Nürburgring track, the Octane 126 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 returned to race.



CIGT Sprint: The new Italian GT Championship kicked off at the Monza circuit. The drivers competing in the Sprint format made their debut at the temple of speed. The Brianza track weekend opened on Saturday with third place overall in Race-1 for the Gai and Panciatici pairing in Scuderia Baldini’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Teammates Di Amato and Urcera were fifth.

The first Ferrari victory came in the GT3 Am class with Alessandro Cozzi of AF Corse, while the Han Hillin and Angelo Negro crew, also from the Piacenza-based team, finished fifth. SR&R’s Berton and Buttarelli also triumphed in the GT Cup Am. Easy Race’s Ferrari 488 Challenge took second place in the GT Cup PA with Mazzola and Coluccio at the wheel.

In Race-2 on Sunday, Gai and Panciatici lost a position, crossing the line in fourth, in front of their teammates Di Amato and Urcera. In the GT3 Am, Alessandro Cozzi again climbed the podium, taking second place just ahead of Hillin and Negro. In the GT Cup PA Mazzola and Coluccio were third at the chequered flag.

The second round of the Italian GT Championship Sprint series will take place at Misano from 2 to 5 June.

24H Series: The Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium hosted the fourth round of the 2022 season of the 24H Series championship. The entries for the two 12-hour races included WTM Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz made an excellent start to the Belgian weekend, setting the fastest qualifying lap and taking overall pole position. At the stroke of 12 hours the WTM Racing crew crossed the line in second position and then protected the podium to close the endurance race with a good third place overall.

The next round will run from 13 to 15 May at the Hockenheim circuit.

VLN: The third round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series was held on Saturday 23 April with the 53rd Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy. The long list of starters included the Octane 126 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer and Jonathan Hirschi finishing in twelfth place overall.

The next round of the championship is set for 25 June with the 45th edition of the RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen.