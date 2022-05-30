Weekend Notebook: Ferrari plays a leading role in the Ultimate Cup Series

The Spanish circuit of Navarra hosted the second round of the Ultimate Cup Series championship, with Visiom’s Ferrari playing a leading role in the endurance event. In the GT Hyper Sprint, victory in Race-3 for the SR&R-Scuderia Ravetto & Ruberti team.

The third round of the Super GT championship was instead held at Suzuka.

Ultimate Cup Series. After a resounding victory at Le Castellet, the Visiom team’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 failed to repeat the win in the second round of the championship contested on the Navarra track. In the 4-hour Kennol GT Endurance race, David Hallyday, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Jean-Paul Pagny had to settle for second place after contending for victory in the first part of the race. The Visiom team remains in the running for the title thanks to this outcome.

In the GT Hyper Sprint, the SR&R-Scuderia Ravetto & Ruberti team’s Ferrari 488 GT3 didn’t take part in Race-1 owing to some problems with the car. After an unsatisfying performance in the second race, it made a comeback in the final 50-minute race, with Edoardo Barbolini and Luca Demarchi taking overall victory.

The Ultimate Cup Series now moves to Italy for the next event, set for 8 to 10 July at Misano.

Super GT. The Suzuka circuit hosted the third round of the Japanese Super GT championship, featuring the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the Pacific CarGuy Racing team in the GT300 class, which finished in 17th position with Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino.

The championship will now take a long break, before resuming on 6–7 August at the Fuji circuit.