Weekend Notebook: Ferrari on the track between Japan and Europe

Super GT. The Fuji circuit hosted the second round of the Japanese Super GT championship on 4 May, with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the Pacific CarGuy Racing team among the entries in the GT300 class. Takeshi Kimura was at the wheel of car number 9 this time, alongside the confirmed Kei Cozzolino. Ferrari was unable to confirm the positive outcome achieved in the season’s opening race, finishing 23rd. The next round of the Japanese championship is set to take place at Suzuka on 28 and 29 May.

24H Nürburgring. The prologue to the Nürburgring 24 Hour race was contested last weekend, with the event taking place from 26 to 29 May. Octane 126’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 took part in qualifying and the two races that earn a pass to the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring. After competing and finishing 11th in the SP 9 class in Race-1, Björn Grossmann and Jonathan Hirschi were forced to retire from the second on Sunday after being involved in an accident. The race was marred by news that a marshall had died after falling on the track.

