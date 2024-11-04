Weekend notebook: Ferrari in the top ten at Motegi

The penultimate round of the SuperGT Japan championship took place at the Motegi track, featuring two Ferrari 296 GT3s.

The 4.801-metre track at Mobility Resort Motegi hosted the eighth round of the Super GT Japan season last weekend. The best of the Ferraris involved was the number 6 run by Uni-Robo Bluegrass and driven by Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi Muntan, which ended the 300 km race ninth in the GT300 class. However, the other 296 GT3 – the number 45 of Ponos Racing driven by Kei Cozzolino and official Ferrari driver Lilou Wadoux – finished outside the top ten, in fifteenth place.

The race at Motegi was supposed to be the final round of the championship, but instead will be the penultimate event of the season. The drivers must still take on the race at Suzuka, now scheduled for 7 and 8 December, having been postponed due to the weather.