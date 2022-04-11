Weekend Notebook: Ferrari dominates GT Cup

The cars of the GT Cup Championship fired up again over the weekend of 9-10 April. The Donington circuit hosted the season’s first round, where the Ferraris totally dominated.

GT CUP. In the GTC class, Ferrari cars won all the weekend’s races at Donington. Racelab lined up Lucky Khera and David McDonald, who bagged three victories. Their dominance was only broken by the FF Corse Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo with Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen, winners of the 55-minute race. Nevertheless, Khera and McDonald climbed the podium with a third in class, earning points to consolidate their position at the head of the standings.

The next round of the GT Cup Championship is scheduled for 30 April and 1 May at Brands Hatch in parallel with the GT World Challenge Europe.