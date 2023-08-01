Weekend notebook: Ferrari dominate in the GT Cup at Silverstone

Four wins for FF Corse’s 488 Challenge Evo, with James Owen and Thomas Fleming, in the fifth round of the GT Cup Championship held at the Silverstone circuit, where there were also fine podium places for the AF Corse car driven by Graham and Dan de Zille.

GT Cup Championship. Both the two scheduled Sprint Races and the two Pit Stop Races for round five of the championship at the Northamptonshire circuit saw triumphs for FF Corse. The number 26 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, which started from pole position with James Owen in Saturday’s 25-minute race, was momentarily forced to give up the lead to rivals before regaining it and going on to secure the first win of the weekend, ahead of AF Corse’s number 19 sister car, driven by father-son duo de Zille. The repeat performance came in the longer 50-minute race after a thrilling battle that saw Owen and Thomas Fleming get the better of their rivals in the Lamborghini, with AF Corse once again in third place.

Sunday’s results were better still, with Thomas Fleming, also protagonist in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, taking an extraordinary overall victory in the Sprint Race, after having again claimed pole position. The Silverstone weekend came to an end beneath a downpour just prior to the start of the longest race of the day, which got underway behind the Safety Car. FF Corse’s win came via the pits, after complicated conditions on the asphalt in the opening part of the race. A swift, skilful pit stop allowed Owen and Fleming to take the lead before going on to clinch their fourth win of the weekend, once again, ahead of the AF Corse car.

The next round of the championship is scheduled for Donington Park on 16 and 17 September.