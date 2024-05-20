Weekend notebook: a victory and many podiums at Misano

The second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, contested at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, was very positive for the Ferrari 296 GT3s. In the GT World Challenge America at COTA, the AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 finished with two sixth places in class on its season debut.

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. The Misano circuit hosted the second leg of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup over the weekend, with the Ferrari 296 GT3s performing strongly in their respective classes.

In the first race on the Romagna track, Emil Frey Racing’s Ferrari number 69, crewed by Thierry Vermeulen and Giacomo Altoè, secured third place overall, ahead of teammates Ben Green and Konsta Lappalainen in car number 14. The two crews finished fourth and seventh respectively in Race-2. In Sky Tempesta Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 93, Eddie Cheever and Jonathan Hui did even better in the Bronze Cup. After finishing sixth in Race-1, they claimed their first victory of the season in Race-2, finishing over seven seconds ahead of their closest rivals. As a result, the pair are now at the top of the Bronze Cup standings.

Jef Machiels and Sean Hudspeth in AF Corse’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 52 bagged a double podium with second and third-place finishes in the Silver Cup.

In the Gold Cup, Salih Yoluc and Charlie Eastwood, in Racing Team Turkey’s number 51 car, were third in Race-1 and fourth in Race-2.

In the Silver Cup, the Ferrari number 71 of AF Corse, with Eliseo Donno and Thomas Fleming, had to retire because of damage sustained during the free practice session.

Most teams and drivers will now head to Spa-Francorchamps for two days of testing for the 24 Hours of Spa prologue from 21 to 22 May. The next official championship event is the Endurance Cup at the 24 Hours of Spa from 26 to 30 June. The Sprint Cup season resumes at Hockenheim from 19 to 21 July.

GT World Challenge America. In its first appearance in the 2024 GT World Challenge America, the AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 number 88, driven by Custodio Toledo and Riccardo Agostini, recorded two sixth places in the Pro-Am in the third round of the season at the Circuit of The Americas.

In the first outing, Toledo and Agostini set off from pole position but could not capitalise on their advantage and finished eighth overall, sixth in class.

In Race-2, they made an impressive comeback. Starting 15th, Toledo gained two positions at the start but had to relinquish them shortly after to avoid an accident. At the driver change, Toledo handed the car to his teammate in 10th position in class. Agostini took over in 12th, trailing the leader by one minute and eight seconds. With 15 minutes to go, he gained one position before moving up to sixth place – tenth overall – five minutes from the end, coming close to fifth place and reducing the gap to the leader by 25 seconds.

The next championship round is at Virginia International Raceway from 20 to 21 July.