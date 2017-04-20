20 aprile 2017

Maranello, 20 April 2017 – Ferrari began the 2017 season of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with a podium in the GTE-Pro class and a victory in the GTE-Am at the 6 Hours of Silverstone. In the GTE-Pro class James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi spent the race on the attack to win second place overall, while in the GTE-Am category victory went to the 488 GTE of Clearwater Racing crewed by Weng Sun Mok, Keita Sawa and Matt Griffin who entertained more than 50.000 spectators with a spectacular duel with the No. 98 Aston Martin. Relive the best of the race in this video.