Ferraris chasing midrace at Sebring

Just past the thirty-minute mark of the fourth hour, a red flag froze the standings, with the Ferraris way off the podium.

LMGTE Pro. The AF Corse 488 GTEs’ race pace hasn’t allowed the crews of numbers 51 and 52 to fight for the podium. With regular driver changes and a steady pace, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado occupy fourth, twenty-six seconds behind the leaders. At the same time, the Ferrari of Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco is fifth, three laps down due to power steering problems.

LMGTE Am. Despite some noteworthy performances, such as those of Michelle Gatting and Giancarlo Fisichella, and some spectacular duels and overtaking, the Ferraris are in positions sixth to ninth. The Iron Dames lead the 488 GTE pack, followed by numbers 21 and 54 of AF Corse and then the 60 of Iron Lynx. The Ferrari of Spirit of Race is eleventh.