12 maggio 2017

Maranello, 12 May 2017 – Ferrari pulled off a resounding one-two in the GTE-Pro class at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the second round of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Davide Rigon and Sam Bird, with the 488 GTE no. 71 of AF Corse, repeated last year's triumph in the Ardennes, finishing a few seconds ahead of teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in car no. 51. In this short video the thrilling duels and the great overtakes seen on the legendary Belgian track. Next race will be the magical 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 17-18.