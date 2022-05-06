Progress for Ferrari on day two at Spa

The two free practice sessions held on the Belgian track before qualifying for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps saw the Maranello cars most competitive in the LMGTE Pro and Am classes.

FP2. In the first morning session, with temperatures lower than yesterday despite the pale sun over the track, the AF Corse Ferraris competing in the LMGTE Pro class significantly improved their performance, narrowing the gap to six tenths from the number 92 Porsche of Christensen-Estre at the top of the timesheet. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado stopped the clock at 2:14.967 for second place, while Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco secured third with 2:15.060. In the LMGTE Am class, Iron Lynx's number 60 488 GTE, crewed by Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Giancarlo Fisichella, was the fastest Maranello car, closing in third position six tenths down on Project 1’s number 46 Porsche.

FP3. The final unofficial practice session, the one before qualifying, which will decide the starting grid, brought further improvements in the lap times of the Ferraris in the LMGTE Pro class. The number 51 and 52 488 GTEs closed the last sixty minutes of free practice third and fourth, respectively, in 2:14.103 and 2:14.172, making good progress on their morning performances. The number 92 Porsche topped the timesheet in 2:13.102. In the LMGTE Am class, AF Corse's number 21 488 GTE set the sixth-fastest time of 2:16.600, just over 1.2 behind Project 1's number 46 Porsche, again the fastest.