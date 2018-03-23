23 marzo 2018

Maranello, 23 March 2018 - The new season of the VLN championship kicks off this weekend with the 64th edition of the ADAC Westfalenfahrt. This series is entirely held on the Nurburgring long track, also known as the Nordschleife. There are plenty of new developments, including an extra Ferrari and a 458 Italia GT3 with a completely new livery. Team Monschau doubles. The biggest change is an extra car in the colours of Georg Weiss’ Wochenspiegel Team Monschau. The 488 GT3 no. 22, with Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Weiss, competing in the Prestige class, will be joined by its sister car, the no. 11 crewed by Leonard Weiss and Christian and Nico Menzel, in the Pro class. The two Ferraris will be pitted against the cars of the other top manufacturers in the SP9 class, which is becoming increasingly competitive. SP8 class. The third Ferrari will be on track in the SP8 class. The 458 Italia will fly the flag of Racing One with Mike Jager, Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler behind the wheel. The car, usually red and black, this year adopts a blue livery in the name of the new title sponsor. The ADAC Westfalenfahrt will start on Saturday at 12 pm and finish four hours later. Qualifying takes place from 8:30 am to 10 am.