24 ottobre 2016

Nürburg, 24 October 2016 – A podium finish is a good way to end the season. This is what the NGK Spark Plug Team by Racing One Ferrari has achieved in the 41st DMV Münsterlandpokal race in the Ferrari 458 entered in SP8 class. The podium. The podium finish arrived in the last race of the season on the Nordschleife and was earned by car 139 which finished second with Mike Jäger, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas at the wheel, in the race won by the Lexus of Horst Baumann and Uwe Kleen. Next the prize giving ceremony. The overall win went to the Audi of team Montaplast by Land Motorsport driven by Connor De Philippi and Christopher Mies. Now to complete the season there’s only to wait for the final prize giving ceremony scheduled for November 19.