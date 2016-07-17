17 luglio 2016

Nurburg, 17 July 2016 – The Ferrari of the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One captured the 56th ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen, Round 5 of the 2016 VLN Endurance championship, held entirely on the legendary Nordschleife track, the old course of the Nurburgring, which is over 20 km long. The race. Car number 139 overcame fully deserved its SP8 class win thanks to a fantastic effort by Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas. The trio won in front of the Aston Martin of Michael Czyborra e Mathias Huttenrauch. Next round. The overall win went to the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi of Christopher Mies and Connor De Philippi. Next event is scheduled for August 20 with the 39th RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen.