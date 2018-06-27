27 giugno 2018

Maranello, 26 June 2018 - Ferrari customer teams enjoyed success in the 60th edition of the ADAC ACAS H&R Cup, valid as the third round of the VLN championship. The race, held at the Nordschleife, the 22-kilometre Nurbürgring circuit, saw a Ferrari 488 GT3 on the overall podium and also winner of the Prestige class and victory for the 458 Italia of Racing One in SP8 class. SP9. After great qualifying sessions, dominating in first and second places, the two Ferrari 488 GT3s of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau started as competitively as expected. The race then took a turn for the worse for the 488 GT3 no. 11 crewed by Leonard Weiss and Christian Menzel, while the twin car of Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach sealed third overall behind the Porsche of Frikadelli Racing Team, driven by Lance David Arnold and Felipe Fernandez, and the Audi of Phoenix Racing with Vincent Kolb and Frank Stippler. This position in any case gave Ferrari victory in the Prestige class with the Prancing Horse drivers finishing 1 minute and 44 seconds ahead of the Porsche of Gigaspeed Team GetSpeed Performance, crewed by Steve Jans, Marek Bockmann and Christopher Gerhard. SP8. It was a third consecutive win for the 458 Italia GT3 of Racing One, unrivalled so far this season. Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Kohler and Mike Jager took pole and in a race marked by withdrawals, dominated their category and ranked an excellent 15th overall. Their closest pursuers, Helmut Baumann, Klaus Niesen and Klaus Volker finished two laps behind in the Lexus.