Visiom's Ferrari attempts comeback

The Magny-Cours circuit will host the fifth and penultimate round of the Ultimate Cup Series from 15 to 17 October, before the closing round at Estoril. The Visiom team is one of the stars of this exciting season finale and intends to prove its mettle, fighting for the GT Class 3A title with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Jean Paul Pagny, David Hallyday, and Jean Bernard Bouvet in the #1 Ferrari will take to the track determined to seek their first win of the season, which has so far just escaped them. The Visiom crew has performed consistently well throughout 2021, always finishing on the podium. At this point, they just lack a top-step finish, which would also close the gap in the standings. Pagny-Hallyday-Bouvet are second in the overall standings, 13 points behind the leaders, AB Sport Auto.

In its last appearance at Le Mans, Visiom's Ferrari managed to shave three points off its rivals’ lead at the end of the four-hour event, finishing second.

A lively race is expected along the 4,411-metre Magny-Cours circuit in preparation for the final round in Portugal.

A second Ferrari has also been announced. It will fly the colours of the RSR team, but the names of the crew have not yet been revealed.

Programme. The event kicks off on Friday with practice from 2.30pm to 4pm. The second round is on Saturday from 10.15am to 10.35am and qualifying from 1.45pm to 2.40pm. The four-hour race sets off at 9.55am on Sunday.



