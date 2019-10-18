Visiom Racing at Magny-Cours for the Ultimate Cup Series

Maranello 18 ottobre 2019

The second-to-last round of the Ultimate Cup Series takes places this weekend at the Magny-Cours circuit, with Visiom Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 poised to defend the Prancing Horse colours. After clinching a fourth consecutive win in the previous round in Valencia, the French crew made up of Thierry Perrier, Jean-Paul Pagny and Jean-Bernard is aiming to make it five on the technical, demanding Loire circuit. 4,441 metres long, the 18-bend raceway has held many French Formula 1 Grand Prix and opens with a high-speed section followed by a varied second stretch characterized by its medium-paced cornering. The race schedule sees the qualifying session on Saturday, while the race itself gets underway at 09:45 on Sunday before concluding four hours later.