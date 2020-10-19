Visiom dominates at Magny Cours

Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet won the four-hour race at Magny Cours, the third round of the Ultimate Cup Series.

The French crew had been fastest in qualifying, starting ahead of the field in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Visiom Racing for the third time this season.

The Ferrari enjoyed a perfect race, despite the entry of the Safety Car, ordered out by the race director after a Vortex had spilt oil on the track causing quite a few spins. At the restart, the Ferrari no. 1 pulled away from its rivals, leading for each of the race's one hundred and thirty-two laps.

The chequered flag celebrated the French crew's second consecutive victory, four laps clear of the Renault R.S. 01 no. 45 of AB Sport Auto.

