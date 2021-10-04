Victory and lots of podiums for Ferraris at Snetterton

The three Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos racing at Snetterton took centre-stage with a win and five podiums in the seventh and final round of the GT CUP championship staged over the weekend of 3-4 October.

The Snetterton weekend began with a double podium in Race-1, in the Sprint event, with Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen of Millington Motorsport crossing the line in fourteenth place overall place and second in the GTC class, ahead of Ron Johnson and Tom Ingram of FF Corse in third. Teammates Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley took thirteenth overall and seventh in the GT3.



De Meeus and Stanley made up for it in Race-2, where they claimed a brilliant fifth place overall and second in class. Millington-Simonsen also improved, winning in the GTC class. The #777 Ferrari of Johnson-Ingram was fifth.



In the Sprint race on Sunday, the Millington Motorsport Ferrari finished second in its category, while FF Corse's Johnson-Ingram were just off the podium in fourth. De Meeus-Stanley in the second FF Corse Ferrari took the flag in seventh overall and fifth in the GT3.



In the final round of the GT Cup championship, the Ferraris repeated the Race-3 result. Millington-Simonsen recorded another second place in the GTC, thus climbing the podium in all the races at Snetterton. Johnson-Ingram finished fourth in the GTC class, while De Meeus-Stanley improved on their overall finish, crossing the line in sixth but fifth in the GT3.

