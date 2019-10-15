Via Italia Suffers Issues at Goiania

Goiania, Brazil 15 ottobre 2019

Via Italia Racing suffered mechanical issues that hampered their performance in the 6th round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship. After qualifying on pole position, and starting the race with excellent pace, their Ferrari 488 GT3 began to lose power. The team pulled the car into the pits and quickly determined the culprit, broken intercoolers. The team decided to return to the circuit for the remainder of the 3 hour contest in order to secure points for the GT Class championship. The hobbled Ferrari 488 GT3 could only manage laps that were severely off of the race-winning pace, but drivers Chico Longo and Marcos Gomes persevered, ultimately finishing in 4th position in the GT category. "My car was perfect. Very fast and reliable to drive. But a technical problem has ended our weekend", said a very disappointed Chico Longo. "We could have had a great result here. Maybe even the [overall] victory. But mechanical problems are part of this sport. Lets go to the next round", said Gomes. Via Italia Racing will return to compete in the penultimate round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship at Santa Cruz do Sul on November 2nd.