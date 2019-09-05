Via Italia Racing Readies for Key Round in Endurance Brazil Championship

Via Italia Racing is readying for a critical weekend of the Endurance Brazil championship as the series enters the second half of the 2019 season. Chico Longo and Daniel Serra will once again team up to pilot their Ferrari 488 GT3 machine in the four-hour contest. This weekend, the festivities will take place at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos. This world-famous 2.6 mile circuit has hosted a wide array of Brazilian motorsports events, most importantly the Brazilian Grand Prix. For the Endurance Brazil Championship, however, the weekend is particularly important as it marks the half-way point of the season, with only three chances after this weekend is complete to score points and achieve the title. "We know that this is the moment to get in the fight for the title for good. On the last race we had a bad performance and now we are just thinking victory," says Chico Longo, who is currently second in the championship. He will be joined once again by Daniel Serra. Daniel is freshly arrived in Brazil after supporting R. Ferri Motorsports' campaign at Watkins Glen, earning two victories alongside Toni Vilander. His absence from Endurance Brazil also allowed him to join AF Corse team in the LMGTE Pro effort where he won the category for Ferrari alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. "Lets do the best work possible for the win, " said Serra.

Schedule. The weekend schedule will begin with practice sessions on Thursday, followed by Qualifying on Friday and the four-hour contest on Saturday.