Maranello, 18 April 2018 – The VdeV Endurance championship moves to Magny-Cours for Round 2 of the 2018 season. More than 20 cars will battle it out on Sunday on the circuit based in the central part of France. Usual trio. Championship veterans Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing after the second place at Barcelona in the first round of the season. Rivals. The three Ferrari drivers will face as usual the new Foenix cars of Solution F and VdeV Sports and the Renaults and Lamborghinis of AB Sport Auto. Free practice sessions are be on Friday at 12:45 am and at 3:35 pm. Qualifying are on Saturday at 2.45 pm, the four-hour race kicks off on Sunday at 11:55 am. History. Ferrari has more than 30 wins at Magny-Cours. The first came in 1969 with Mike Hailwood in a 330 P4 of Hawkins Team Gusnton. The latest dates back to 2014 and came courtesy of Jean Claude Police and Soheil Ayari on the 458 Italia GT3 of Team Duqueine in a race of the Franch GT Championship.