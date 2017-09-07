07 settembre 2017

Maranello, 7 September 2017 - The Visiom team completed its comeback to take the lead in the VdeV Endurance championship. Classic & Modern Racing by Sport Garage were knocked off top spot in the race held last weekend at Jarama in which Vision's 488 GT3 beat its 458 Italia GT3 stable mates. The race. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier were unstoppable from qualifying, when they recorded a time their rivals simply couldn't match. In the race there were no special twists and turns for the Ferrari crew, which thus notched up a second consecutive win. However, behind them Eric and David Loger Mouez limited the damage by taking second and thus only losing 4.5 points in the standings. Championship. In light of the results, with only the races at Magny-Cours and Estoril to go, Visiom are 3.5 points ahead of their Ferrari colleagues. Three other teams are, at least mathematically, still in the running for the title but it is likely that the fight will be a family affair, with the two-time champions of VdeV Endurance slight favourites.