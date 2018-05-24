Maranello, 24 May 2018 – The VdeV Endurance championship moves to Paul Ricard for Round 3 of the 2018 season. More than 20 cars will battle it out on Sunday on the circuit based on the Cote Azur, close to Monaco and Nice.

Traditional trio.

Championship veterans Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing after the win at Magny-Cours in the second round of the season.

Rivals.

The three Ferrari drivers will have as main opponent the Lamborghini of AB Sport Auto driven by Harry Teneketzian, Tiziano Carugati and Joffrey De Narda. Free practice sessions will be on Friday at 12:10 am and at 3:50 pm. Qualifying are on Saturday at 4.45 pm, the four-hour race kicks off on Sunday at 1 am.

History.

Ferrari has many GT race wins to its name at the Paul Ricard, even though its first victory only came in 1998 with Didier Theys and Fredy Lienhard in the F333 SP of Horag-Lista team in the ISRS championship. The most recent dates back to April this year, when Liam Griffini, Alec MacDowall and a superb Miguel Molina triumphed in the European Le Mans Series with the 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport.