Maranello 12 October 2016 – Jean Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny, and Thierry Perrier reaffirmed themselves VdeV Endurance champions after the Magny-Cours race held last weekend. Although they earned the pole position, the crew had to start from the back of the field and faced a difficult task during the race. However, they earned precious points that make redundant the last event in Estoril scheduled for the first weekend of November. A difficult race. Because of the difficulties at the start, the Visiom team's trio decided to focus the race strategy on controlling the most threatening rivals in the standings, the crew of car number 51 of AF Corse consisting of Marco Cordoni and Mirco Zanuttini. This turned out to be the wisest choice, as car number 1, while taking only seventh place, finished ahead of the rivals’ 458 Italia. Two titles with two different models. The overall win went to the Lamborghini of the Ebimotors team driven by Emanuele Busnelli and Fabio Babini. This is the second consecutive title for the Visiom Racing team: in 2015 Pagny, Perrier and Bouvet drove the 458 Italia to the championship, in 2016 it was the turn of the 488 GT3, which was making its début in the international scene