Le Mans, 25 April 2016 – Ferrari notched up a double in the second race of the 2016 season of the VdeV Endurance championship at Le Mans. The two 458 Italias entered to the race finished first and second in the GTV1 class. The race. The race was an all-Ferrari affair right from the start as none of the others were able to match the pace of the two 458 Italias. At the end of a thrilling 4 hour-long duel the winner was the Visiom Racing Ferrari of Jean Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet. The AF Corse no. 51 of Marco Cordoni and Andrea Montermini finished second, 37 seconds behind its sister car. The championship. The overall race was won by the Ginetta of team Simpson Motorsport driven by Lawrance Tomlinson and Mike Simpson. Next race at Paul Ricard on May 20-22.